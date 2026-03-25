Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 3,304 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $191.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.44. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $205.24. The company has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

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