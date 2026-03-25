Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. Purchases 59,617 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,617 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 8.7% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $30,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,042,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,964,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,620 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 111.3% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,947,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,813 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $72,220,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 5,240,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,507,000 after purchasing an additional 759,233 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of VEU stock opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

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