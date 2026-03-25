Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 2,956 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $263.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $281.90.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.