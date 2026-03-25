Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Sells 21,525 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,525 shares during the quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 990.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

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Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.77. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.32 and a 52-week high of $59.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1696 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

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