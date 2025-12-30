Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF (NASDAQ:FMUN) Announces $0.14 Dividend

Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF (NASDAQ:FMUN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.
Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.3%
NASDAQ:FMUN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. 10,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,735. Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $50.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52.
Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF Company Profile
