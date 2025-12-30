Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.246 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 3.4% increase from Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.
Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HCOW traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.37. 2,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.90. Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $26.42.
About Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF
