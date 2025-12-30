CrowdGather Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:CRWG)

CrowdGather Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2004 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.
CrowdGather Trading Down 8.8%
Shares of CrowdGather stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $2.91. 12,167,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,347,297. CrowdGather has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.
CrowdGather Company Profile
