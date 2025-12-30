CrowdGather Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:CRWG)

CrowdGather Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2004 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

CrowdGather Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of CrowdGather stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $2.91. 12,167,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,347,297. CrowdGather has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.

CrowdGather Company Profile

CrowdGather, Inc, a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development.

