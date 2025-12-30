Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF) Short Interest Up 52.3% in December

Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 33,988 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the November 30th total of 22,320 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,916 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 82,916 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Perfect during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Perfect in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Perfect by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Perfect by 222.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PERF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. 218,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,184. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $149.71 million, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. Perfect has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.44.

Perfect (NYSE:PERF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.66 million. Perfect had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PERF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Perfect in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Perfect from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Perfect Corp (NYSE: PERF) is a technology company specializing in beauty and personal care solutions. The company develops AI- and AR-driven platforms that enable virtual product try-on, personalized skincare analysis and digital marketing tools for cosmetics brands and retailers. Its software as a service (SaaS) offerings allow users to preview makeup and skincare products in real time, drive customer engagement across e-commerce and social media channels, and collect data-driven insights into consumer preferences.

The core products include virtual try-on applications, skin diagnostic tools and AI-powered recommendation engines.

