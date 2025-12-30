Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2025

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFGGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAFG traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $25.81. 16,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $19.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.