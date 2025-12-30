Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:CAFG traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $25.81. 16,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $19.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

