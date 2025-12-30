F/m High Yield 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ZTOP) Announces Dividend of $0.12

F/m High Yield 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ZTOP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1243 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.
F/m High Yield 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of ZTOP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.21. 114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,745. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. F/m High Yield 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $52.75.
F/m High Yield 100 ETF Company Profile
