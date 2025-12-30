KraneShares 2x Long MELI Daily ETF (NASDAQ:KMLI) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.02

KraneShares 2x Long MELI Daily ETF (NASDAQ:KMLI – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0152 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

KraneShares 2x Long MELI Daily ETF Price Performance

KMLI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,503. KraneShares 2x Long MELI Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40.

KraneShares 2x Long MELI Daily ETF Company Profile

KraneShares Trust – KraneShares 2x Long MELI Daily ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Krane Funds Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across consumer discretionary sector and the consumer discretionary distribution and retail industry. The fund uses derivatives such as options and swaps to create its portfolio. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

