KraneShares 2x Long MELI Daily ETF (NASDAQ:KMLI) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.02

KraneShares 2x Long MELI Daily ETF (NASDAQ:KMLI – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0152 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.
KMLI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,503. KraneShares 2x Long MELI Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40.
