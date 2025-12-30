Leverage Shares 2X Long RTX Daily ETF to Issue Dividend of $1.45 (NASDAQ:RTXG)

Leverage Shares 2X Long RTX Daily ETF (NASDAQ:RTXG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.4455 per share on Friday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

Leverage Shares 2X Long RTX Daily ETF Stock Performance

Leverage Shares 2X Long RTX Daily ETF stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $22.82. 4,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,341. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. Leverage Shares 2X Long RTX Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $25.23.

Leverage Shares 2X Long RTX Daily ETF Company Profile

Themes ETF Trust – Leverage Shares 2x Long RTX Daily Etf (RTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

