Atlas America ETF (NASDAQ:USAF) Announces $0.67 Annual Dividend

Atlas America ETF (NASDAQ:USAF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 249.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.
Atlas America ETF Stock Down 2.3%
Shares of USAF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.88. 3,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. Atlas America ETF has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $30.40.
About Atlas America ETF
