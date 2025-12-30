Atlas America ETF (NASDAQ:USAF) Announces $0.67 Annual Dividend

Atlas America ETF (NASDAQ:USAF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 249.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

Atlas America ETF Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of USAF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.88. 3,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. Atlas America ETF has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

About Atlas America ETF

The Atlas America Fund (USAF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund with exposure to several asset classes in the US and alternative strategies. It seeks stable returns that have low correlations to other portfolio securities. USAF was launched on Nov 19, 2024 and is issued by Atlas.

