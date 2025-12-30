Short Interest in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Decreases By 26.2%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2025

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLCGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,772 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 32,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,196 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,196 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

BKLC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,178. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.02. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $133.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.26 and its 200-day moving average is $125.46.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a $0.3923 dividend. This is a boost from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.