Short Interest in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Decreases By 26.2%

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,772 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,196 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

BKLC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,178. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.02. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $133.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.26 and its 200-day moving average is $125.46.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a $0.3923 dividend. This is a boost from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

