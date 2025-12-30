Short Interest in Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF (NYSEARCA:ALAI) Decreases By 27.6%

Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF (NYSEARCA:ALAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,581 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 36,723 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,317 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,317 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of ALAI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.44. 517,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,023. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.50 million, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.95. Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $39.26.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a $0.5411 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 151.0%.
The Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF (ALAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in firms benefiting from developing, integrating or enabling artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The fund seeks long-term capital growth through fundamental research ALAI was launched on Apr 4, 2024 and is issued by Alger.
