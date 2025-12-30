Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SGO) Trading Up 13.7% – Still a Buy?

Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SGO – Get Free Report) shares were up 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 281,350 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 261,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.70 price objective on Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 702.99, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$83.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Sonoro Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver. The company holds interest in the San Marcial project covering an area of approximately 1,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. It also has an option to earn a 60% interest in the Hilltop Gold project consisting of 12,836 hectares located in southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and a 100% interest in the Calera Group of Concessions that covers an area of approximately 1,500 hectares located in the municipality of Cucurpe, Mexico.

