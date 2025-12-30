NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF) Short Interest Down 27.1% in December

NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,922 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the November 30th total of 16,363 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

NKT A/S Price Performance

NKT A/S stock remained flat at $115.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. NKT A/S has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised NKT A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About NKT A/S

NKT A/S is a Denmark-based manufacturer specializing in high-performance power cables and turnkey cable solutions for electricity transmission, distribution and industrial installations. The company’s core offering encompasses medium- and high-voltage underground and submarine power cables, cable accessories, and system solutions designed to support grid stability and meet rising demand for renewable energy integration.

In addition to cable production, NKT provides engineering, installation and project management services for utility and industrial clients.

