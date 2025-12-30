Short Interest in Lonza Group Ag (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Decreases By 28.5%

Lonza Group Ag (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,631 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 9,275 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,676 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 184,676 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Lonza Group Price Performance

About Lonza Group

LZAGY traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $67.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,419. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85.

Lonza Group is a Swiss multinational life sciences company that provides products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech and specialty ingredients markets. Headquartered in Switzerland, the company operates globally with manufacturing and research facilities across Europe, North America and Asia, serving customers involved in drug discovery, development and commercial production. Lonza’s client base ranges from large pharmaceutical firms to emerging biotech companies and manufacturers of consumer health and specialty chemical products.

The company’s core activities center on contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) for small molecules and biologics, including process development, clinical and commercial-scale manufacturing, and fill–finish services.

