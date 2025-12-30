Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Stock Price Up 39.5% – What’s Next?

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 39.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30. 7,049,249 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,601% from the average session volume of 414,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Iconic Minerals Trading Up 32.6%

The stock has a market cap of C$44.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada. It also holds a 100% interest in the Bonnie Claire property located in Nevada; and holds a 100% interest in the Grass Valley lithium property located in Lander County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Bonaventure Enterprises Inc and changed its name to Iconic Minerals Ltd.

