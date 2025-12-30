J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,233,727 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 1,628,023 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 980 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,258.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 980 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,258.9 days.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock remained flat at $4.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

J Sainsbury plc is one of the United Kingdom’s leading food and grocery retailers, operating a network of supermarkets and convenience stores across England, Scotland and Wales. Founded in 1869 by John James Sainsbury and his wife Mary Ann, the company has grown from a single dairy shop in Drury Lane, London, into a diversified retail group serving millions of customers each week. In addition to its flagship Sainsbury’s supermarkets, the business operates smaller Sainsbury’s Local outlets to cater to urban and high-street shoppers.

The company’s core offerings include a wide range of fresh and packaged food products, household essentials and general merchandise.

