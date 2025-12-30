Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 25,096 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- Bombshell Exposé on China Strikes
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Chilling warning from legendary investor
- Trump’s new AI budget just passed — one stock could soar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.