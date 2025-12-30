Wealth Quarterback LLC Invests $7.89 Million in ProShares Short S&P 500 $SH

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 213,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,886,000. ProShares Short S&P 500 comprises 3.0% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,286,000. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 79.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 437,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after buying an additional 193,374 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 126.0% in the third quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 100,758 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,991,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Price Performance

ProShares Short S&P 500 stock opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.90. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $51.37.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts. The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

