Wells Financial Advisors INC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Wells Financial Advisors INC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.5% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.1854 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

