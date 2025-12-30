US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1529 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 0.6% increase from US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ TBIL opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $156,000.

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve. TBIL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

