World Investment Advisors Acquires New Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 281.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 191.9% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 36.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AptarGroup by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.60.

In other AptarGroup news, CAO Daniel Ackerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $1,818,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,256.61. This trade represents a 33.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR opened at $123.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.51 and its 200 day moving average is $135.86. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.23 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.50.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.45%.The firm had revenue of $961.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug?delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

