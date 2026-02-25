GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at UBS Group

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $145.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.79.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $13.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.13. 7,239,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $193.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.39 and its 200 day moving average is $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.22. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 231.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,317 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $424,376.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 66,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,548,439.04. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $886,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 399,133 shares in the company, valued at $51,065,076.02. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,615 shares of company stock worth $1,743,102. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 85.9% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 170.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

