UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.89% from the stock’s previous close.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.27.

Shares of SHLS stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,552,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,854. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $148.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 4,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $32,651.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 412,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,222.87. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,877,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,960,000 after purchasing an additional 323,831 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,357,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc is a leading provider of electrical balance-of-system (BOS) solutions for the solar energy industry. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including junction boxes, combiner boxes, cable assemblies, power distribution units and monitoring systems. These components are critical to interconnecting photovoltaic modules, optimizing energy output and ensuring safe, reliable performance across solar installations.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, Shoals has grown its manufacturing and operations footprint to serve customers around the globe.

