HMC Capital Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:HMC)

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 214.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.
HMC Capital Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36.
About HMC Capital
