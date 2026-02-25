HMC Capital Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:HMC)

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 214.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36.

HMC Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages real estate focused funds in Australia. It invests in high conviction and scalable real asset on behalf of individuals, large institutions, and super funds. The company was formerly known as Home Consortium Limited. HMC Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

