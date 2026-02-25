Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSEARCA:OVL)

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.4655 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th.

NYSEARCA OVL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.15. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $54.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter.

The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVL was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

