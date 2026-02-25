NZME Limited (ASX:NZM) Declares Final Dividend of $0.05

NZME Limited (ASX:NZM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 518.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.
NZME Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $196.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.90.
About NZME
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NZME
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for NZME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NZME and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.