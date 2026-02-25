ARB Co. Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.34 (ASX:ARB)

ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 140.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.
ARB Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.
ARB Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARB
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for ARB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.