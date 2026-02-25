Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Declares $0.08 Interim Dividend

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Sunday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 180.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.
Kelsian Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $957.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99.
About Kelsian Group
