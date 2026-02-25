Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Declares $0.08 Interim Dividend

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Sunday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 180.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

Kelsian Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $957.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Kelsian Group alerts:

About Kelsian Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities. The Australian Bus segment operates metropolitan public bus services on behalf of governments in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, and Darwin; regional and remote bus services; and charter bus services in the Northern Territory.

Receive News & Ratings for Kelsian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelsian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.