Tasmea Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:TEA)

Tasmea Limited (ASX:TEA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 155.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.
Tasmea Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $746.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56.
Tasmea Company Profile
