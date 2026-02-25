Tasmea Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:TEA)

Tasmea Limited (ASX:TEA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 155.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Tasmea Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $746.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56.

Get Tasmea alerts:

Tasmea Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tasmea Limited provides shutdown, maintenance, emergency breakdown, and capital upgrade services in Australia. It operates through four segments: Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, and Water & Fluid. The Electrical segment provides electrical shutdown, preventative, programmed and reactive maintenance, emergency breakdown repair, fault finding, and statutory compliance services, as well as electrical upgrades for brownfield and greenfield projects, and high-voltage testing and commissioning services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tasmea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tasmea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.