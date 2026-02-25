John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0573 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a 46.2% increase from John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

JHMB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,587. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHMB. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $288,000.

About John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity. JHMB was launched on Aug 19, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

