Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $8.40. Oxford BioMedica shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 2,448 shares traded.

Oxford BioMedica Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.89.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica is a clinical-stage gene and cell therapy company headquartered in Oxford, United Kingdom. The company specializes in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of lentiviral vector delivery systems for use in treating serious diseases. Its proprietary LentiVector® platform underpins both in-house development programs and third-party collaborations, enabling the stable integration of therapeutic genes into target cells.

In its research pipeline, Oxford BioMedica is advancing candidates across ophthalmology, neuroscience and oncology indications.

