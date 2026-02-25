Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $998.41 EPS

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $998.41, Zacks reports. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,117,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,778,370. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $91.45.

Trade Desk declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Trade Desk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Trade Desk from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real?time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad?tech provider.

