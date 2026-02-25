Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $998.98 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $998.98, Zacks reports. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 13.94%.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.06. 818,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,675. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.50. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARQT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 9,794 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $252,783.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 80,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,602.31. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Watanabe sold 19,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $505,741.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 721,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,393,303. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,365. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for immuno-inflammatory skin diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on targeted treatments that address the underlying biology of conditions such as plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and vitiligo. Arcutis employs a precision-medicine approach to deliver topical therapies designed to improve efficacy and tolerability compared with existing treatment options.

