Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.06), Zacks reports. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%.

Snowflake Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $8.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.74. 12,918,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,295,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.46. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $120.10 and a 52-week high of $280.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total transaction of $1,970,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 461,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,927,668.59. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $66,583.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,687.96. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 713,681 shares of company stock valued at $148,264,518 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake announced a multi?year $200M alliance with OpenAI, positioning its Cortex AI platform to run OpenAI models on customer data — a concrete tie to the AI growth story investors want to see. Snowflake Leans On OpenAI Alliance

Snowflake announced a multi?year $200M alliance with OpenAI, positioning its Cortex AI platform to run OpenAI models on customer data — a concrete tie to the AI growth story investors want to see. Positive Sentiment: Institutional mention: Aristotle’s Growth Equity Fund highlighted Snowflake as a leading data?cloud platform in its Q4 letter — a vote of confidence from an active manager. Aristotle Growth Equity Fund Letter

Institutional mention: Aristotle’s Growth Equity Fund highlighted Snowflake as a leading data?cloud platform in its Q4 letter — a vote of confidence from an active manager. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview: Q4 results are due after the close and coverage emphasizes one key metric — remaining performance obligation (RPO) — as the signal for whether AI-driven demand is materializing. Traders are watching guidance and RPO closely. RPO Is Key for Snowflake AI Transition

Earnings preview: Q4 results are due after the close and coverage emphasizes one key metric — remaining performance obligation (RPO) — as the signal for whether AI-driven demand is materializing. Traders are watching guidance and RPO closely. Neutral Sentiment: Pre?earnings analyst activity: several outlets report Wall Street firms have revised models and price targets ahead of the print — increasing volatility risk into the event. Analyst Expectations Revamped

Pre?earnings analyst activity: several outlets report Wall Street firms have revised models and price targets ahead of the print — increasing volatility risk into the event. Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang: multiple law firms have issued investor notices and announced investigations / class?action filings alleging claims tied to earlier disclosures for purchases between June 27, 2023 and Feb 28, 2024 — increasing uncertainty and potential future liabilities. Examples: Robbins LLP, Rosen Law, Bernstein Liebhard, Johnson Fistel, and Pomerantz. Robbins LLP Investor Notice

Legal overhang: multiple law firms have issued investor notices and announced investigations / class?action filings alleging claims tied to earlier disclosures for purchases between June 27, 2023 and Feb 28, 2024 — increasing uncertainty and potential future liabilities. Examples: Robbins LLP, Rosen Law, Bernstein Liebhard, Johnson Fistel, and Pomerantz. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and sell activity: recent notes and fund moves cite valuation concerns; at least one analyst downgrade and reports that Artisan’s Mid?Cap fund sold its SNOW position (valuation cited) add downward pressure. Analyst Downgrade / Fund Selling

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Featured Stories

