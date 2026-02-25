RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

RWE AG (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,407,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,986% from the previous session’s volume of 67,451 shares.The stock last traded at $64.39 and had previously closed at $62.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of RWE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut RWE from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RWE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30.

RWE AG, traded in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:RWEOY, is a leading European energy company headquartered in Essen, Germany. The firm operates as an integrated utility, encompassing power generation, supply, trading and renewable energy development. Its diversified portfolio spans conventional assets—such as gas- and coal-fired power plants—and an expanding array of wind, solar and battery-storage projects managed through its RWE Renewables division.

In its conventional business, RWE Generation produces baseload and peak?load electricity to meet industrial and consumer demand across Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

