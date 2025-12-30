Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys 4,345 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $435.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $415.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price target on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.33.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.8%

AVGO stock opened at $349.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.74 and a 200-day moving average of $325.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 54.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total value of $128,296,167.48. Following the sale, the director owned 37,326,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,950,399,066.20. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $631,998.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,179.60. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 624,780 shares of company stock valued at $230,064,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large AI backlog and product roadmap bolster medium?term growth thesis; investors point to Broadcom as a key supplier of networking, ASICs and data?center infrastructure that should benefit as AI shifts toward inference. Read More.

Large AI backlog and product roadmap bolster medium?term growth thesis; investors point to Broadcom as a key supplier of networking, ASICs and data?center infrastructure that should benefit as AI shifts toward inference. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains bullish with many Buy/Outperform ratings and high price targets (median near $450; several $475–$510 targets cited), supporting upside expectations despite near?term weakness. Read More.

Wall Street remains bullish with many Buy/Outperform ratings and high price targets (median near $450; several $475–$510 targets cited), supporting upside expectations despite near?term weakness. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector dynamics (e.g., NVIDIA’s Groq deal) increase demand for networking and infrastructure components — Broadcom is repeatedly cited as a beneficiary, which can attract ETF and institutional flows into semiconductor/networking exposures. Read More.

Sector dynamics (e.g., NVIDIA’s Groq deal) increase demand for networking and infrastructure components — Broadcom is repeatedly cited as a beneficiary, which can attract ETF and institutional flows into semiconductor/networking exposures. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Recent insider selling is high in dollar terms, but much of it reflects RSU tax?withholding and structured diversification (exchange fund) rather than pure discretionary sell signals — this tempers, but does not erase, investor concern. Read More.

Recent insider selling is high in dollar terms, but much of it reflects RSU tax?withholding and structured diversification (exchange fund) rather than pure discretionary sell signals — this tempers, but does not erase, investor concern. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Heavy social/hedge?fund chatter and sizable institutional position changes amplify volatility: strong YTD gains have increased narrative-driven trading and position churn. Read More.

Heavy social/hedge?fund chatter and sizable institutional position changes amplify volatility: strong YTD gains have increased narrative-driven trading and position churn. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Post?earnings selloff driven by flat non?AI guidance and margin questions triggered short?term profit?taking; that dynamic is the primary reason for current price weakness. Read More.

Post?earnings selloff driven by flat non?AI guidance and margin questions triggered short?term profit?taking; that dynamic is the primary reason for current price weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant CEO/insider share sales (see Hock Tan Form 4) and reports of rotation out of some mega?cap AI winners create near?term downside risk if momentum favors other names. Read More. • Read More.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.