Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Trading Up 10% – Here’s What Happened

Want Want China Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) traded up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. 143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Want Want China Trading Up 4.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48.

About Want Want China

Want Want China Holdings Limited, trading on the OTC market under the symbol WWNTY, is a leading food and beverage company best known for its popular rice crackers, snack foods and flavored beverages. The company’s core product lineup includes a variety of seasoned rice cracker snacks, milk drinks, soy milk beverages and other savory treats, all marketed under the Want Want brand as well as several sub-brands tailored to regional tastes. In addition to snacks and beverages, Want Want China also produces dairy-based desserts and operates packaging business units that support both in-house and third-party clients.

Originally founded in Taiwan in the 1960s by entrepreneur Tsai Eng-meng, Want Want expanded into mainland China in the early 1990s to tap into burgeoning consumer demand.

