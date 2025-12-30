Squire Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 441,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 4.6% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $14,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. WealthCollab LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.