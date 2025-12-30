Simplify Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $186,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Key Stores Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market rotation into AI application-layer winners highlights Palantir as a top execution-focused play with big commercial growth, recurring government contracts and sticky enterprise adoption — a bullish narrative that attracts institutional flows. Article Title

Market rotation into AI application-layer winners highlights Palantir as a top execution-focused play with big commercial growth, recurring government contracts and sticky enterprise adoption — a bullish narrative that attracts institutional flows. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush analyst Dan Ives named Palantir among his top AI/tech names for 2026, which can support demand from growth-oriented funds and momentum traders. Article Title

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives named Palantir among his top AI/tech names for 2026, which can support demand from growth-oriented funds and momentum traders. Positive Sentiment: High-profile bulls including Jim Cramer continue to publicly back Palantir, reinforcing retail interest and momentum buying. Article Title

High-profile bulls including Jim Cramer continue to publicly back Palantir, reinforcing retail interest and momentum buying. Positive Sentiment: Institutional accumulation, S&P 500 inclusion and large government contract awards (hundreds of millions in recent payouts) underpin revenue visibility and help explain the stock’s strong 2025 gains. Article Title

Institutional accumulation, S&P 500 inclusion and large government contract awards (hundreds of millions in recent payouts) underpin revenue visibility and help explain the stock’s strong 2025 gains. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum stories note PLTR is up roughly 145–150% in 2025, which attracts attention but also concentrates risk if sentiment shifts. These pieces summarize the rally rather than create new catalysts. Article Title

Momentum stories note PLTR is up roughly 145–150% in 2025, which attracts attention but also concentrates risk if sentiment shifts. These pieces summarize the rally rather than create new catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Debate pieces ask if PLTR remains a buy after its run — they balance growth credentials against rich multiples and are keeping analysts divided. Article Title

Debate pieces ask if PLTR remains a buy after its run — they balance growth credentials against rich multiples and are keeping analysts divided. Negative Sentiment: Options activity shows moderately bearish positioning, indicating traders are hedging or betting on near-term weakness — pressure that can accelerate declines on a risk-off day. Article Title

Options activity shows moderately bearish positioning, indicating traders are hedging or betting on near-term weakness — pressure that can accelerate declines on a risk-off day. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and commentary pieces flag valuation and three specific red flags for 2026 (execution risks, heavy insider selling and elevated multiples), which could weigh on sentiment and analyst targets. Article Title

Analyst and commentary pieces flag valuation and three specific red flags for 2026 (execution risks, heavy insider selling and elevated multiples), which could weigh on sentiment and analyst targets. Negative Sentiment: Calls out of caution: Seeking Alpha warns of potential disruption risk in 2026, while reports note major insider sales and at least one notable short (Michael Burry), all factors that can amplify downside in volatile sessions. Article Title Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 39,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $6,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. This represents a 98.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $5,852,753.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 251,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,818,765.24. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,008,844 shares of company stock worth $164,750,951. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $184.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.50. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $207.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.46.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

