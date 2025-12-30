Simplify Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.94.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $173.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $205.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.80%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $276,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,041.91. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $1,751,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,901.36. This trade represents a 18.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 199,822 shares of company stock worth $33,523,984 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

