Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Position Trimmed by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 75.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $207.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.29 and a 200-day moving average of $170.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.53 and a twelve month high of $214.93.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 84.37% and a net margin of 0.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

