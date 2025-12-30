Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED is Paradice Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,433 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical makes up about 8.5% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $37,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 485.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 761 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total value of $2,107,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,030. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GMED opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $769.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.58 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 15.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Globus Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc (NYSE:GMED) is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

