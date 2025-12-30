Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,453 Cencora, Inc. $COR

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Cencora by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cencora by 18.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 52.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 276,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $340.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.59. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.92 and a 52 week high of $377.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a return on equity of 227.15% and a net margin of 0.48%.The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.25.

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $578,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,484,620. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.45, for a total transaction of $1,750,221.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 68,059 shares in the company, valued at $23,374,863.55. This represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 20,317 shares of company stock worth $7,009,260 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

