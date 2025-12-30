Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $24.35 Million Stake in OPENLANE, Inc. $KAR

Paradice Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 58.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 846,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,187,526 shares during the quarter. OPENLANE comprises approximately 5.5% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $24,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KAR. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of OPENLANE by 77.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in OPENLANE during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in OPENLANE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.40 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. OPENLANE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.220-1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 88,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,289,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,324. This trade represents a 62.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on OPENLANE in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

OPENLANE (NYSE: KAR) operates a leading digital marketplace and full-service remarketing platform for used vehicles. The company provides both online and physical auction solutions, leveraging proprietary technology to connect sellers—including automotive manufacturers, dealer groups, rental and fleet operators—to a broad network of independent and franchise dealers. Through its platform, users can access real-time bidding, vehicle inspection reports, pricing guides and comprehensive data analytics to optimize transaction outcomes.

The company’s core offerings include a cloud-based auction management system, digital lane software, mobile bidding applications and marketing services designed to maximize vehicle turn times and resale values.

