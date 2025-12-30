Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF $AGGH Position Cut by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,718,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475,000 shares during the quarter. Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF worth $77,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AGGH stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66.

Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks total return by providing exposure to US investment-grade bonds combined with several credit hedging strategies. The fund is actively managed. AGGH was launched on Feb 14, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.