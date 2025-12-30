Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS Shares Sold by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,175 shares during the period. Chart Industries makes up approximately 2.6% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $11,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 74.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 44.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $206.20 on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.60 and a twelve month high of $220.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.24). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 1.55%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

